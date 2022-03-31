Community Bank N.A. Acquires 100 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Water Works by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000,000 after purchasing an additional 295,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in American Water Works by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,226,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56,986 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 37.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in American Water Works by 2.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $165.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.67. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.20 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $951.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

