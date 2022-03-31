Community Bank N.A. Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.27.

Bank of America stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $346.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

