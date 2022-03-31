Community Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMXC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 355.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.
EMXC opened at $58.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.25. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $54.03 and a 12 month high of $63.74.
