Community Bank N.A. Sells 595 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,483 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP stock opened at $101.10 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $107.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.24. The company has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.36%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,749,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

ConocoPhillips Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.