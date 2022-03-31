Community Bank N.A. Trims Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 172.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VFC. Williams Capital downgraded shares of V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

VFC stock opened at $58.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.74. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

