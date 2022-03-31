Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.62

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.62 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 2750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

