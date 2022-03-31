Comparing FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) & Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN)

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) and Origin Materials (OTCMKTS:ORGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Materials has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FutureFuel and Origin Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FutureFuel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Origin Materials 0 2 2 0 2.50

FutureFuel presently has a consensus price target of $1.30, suggesting a potential downside of 87.06%. Origin Materials has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.46%. Given Origin Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Origin Materials is more favorable than FutureFuel.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.5% of FutureFuel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of Origin Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 40.8% of FutureFuel shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FutureFuel and Origin Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FutureFuel 8.17% 8.93% 7.20% Origin Materials N/A -2.82% -1.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FutureFuel and Origin Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FutureFuel $321.39 million 1.37 $26.25 million $0.66 15.23 Origin Materials N/A N/A $42.09 million N/A N/A

Origin Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than FutureFuel.

Summary

FutureFuel beats Origin Materials on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FutureFuel (Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products. The company was founded by Lee E. Mikles and Paul Anthony Novelly on August 12, 2005 and is headquartered in St Louis, MO.

About Origin Materials (Get Rating)

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its platform converts the carbon found in biomass into useful materials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.