Comparing Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) & The Competition

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment -1,151.16% -15.70% -8.21% Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Competitors -208.38% -73.28% -26.85%

This table compares Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment $10.77 million -$92.41 million -0.70 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Competitors $3.73 billion $36.02 million 14.85

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.0% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s peers have a beta of 1.62, indicating that their average stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Competitors 171 947 1747 53 2.58

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 430.97%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 28.48%. Given Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment peers beat Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

