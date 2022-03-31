Comparing Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) & Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) and Seaboard (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Andersons and Seaboard, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andersons 0 1 3 0 2.75 Seaboard 0 0 0 0 N/A

Andersons currently has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.27%. Given Andersons’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Andersons is more favorable than Seaboard.

Profitability

This table compares Andersons and Seaboard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andersons 0.82% 8.37% 2.50% Seaboard 6.18% 13.47% 7.99%

Risk & Volatility

Andersons has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seaboard has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Andersons and Seaboard’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andersons $12.61 billion 0.14 $103.99 million $3.07 16.69 Seaboard $9.23 billion 0.52 $570.00 million $490.36 8.39

Seaboard has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Andersons. Seaboard is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Andersons, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.5% of Andersons shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.9% of Seaboard shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Andersons shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 78.2% of Seaboard shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Andersons pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Seaboard pays an annual dividend of $9.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Andersons pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Seaboard pays out 1.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Andersons has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Andersons is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Andersons Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc., an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities. This segment also engages in the commodity merchandising business, as well as offers logistics for physical commodities, such as whole grains, grain products, feed ingredients, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities. Its Renewables segment produces, purchases, and sells ethanol, and co-products, as well as offers facility operations, risk management, and ethanol and coproducts marketing services to the ethanol plants it invests in and operates. The company's Plant Nutrient segment manufactures, distributes, and retails agricultural and related plant nutrients, corncob-based products, and pelleted lime and gypsum products; and crop nutrients, crop protection chemicals, and seed products, as well as provides application and agronomic services to commercial and family farmers. It also offers warehousing, packaging, and manufacturing services to nutrient producers and other distributors; and manufactures and distributes various industrial products, such as nitrogen reagents for air pollution control systems that are used in coal-fired power plants, and water treatment and dust abatement products. In addition, this segment produces corncob-based products for laboratory animal bedding and private-label cat litter, as well as absorbents, blast cleaners, carriers, and polishers; professional lawn care products for golf course and turf care markets; fertilizer and weed and pest control products; pelleted lime, gypsum, and value add soil amendments; and specialty ag liquids, seed starters, zinc, and industrial liquids. The Andersons, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in Maumee, Ohio.

Seaboard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The company was founded by Otto Bresky in 1918 and is headquartered in Merriam, KS.

