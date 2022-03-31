Comparing Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) & Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Smith & Nephew and Vicarious Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Nephew 0 2 5 0 2.71 Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Vicarious Surgical has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 169.31%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Smith & Nephew.

Risk and Volatility

Smith & Nephew has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical has a beta of -0.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.7% of Smith & Nephew shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Smith & Nephew shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Smith & Nephew and Vicarious Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Nephew N/A N/A N/A Vicarious Surgical N/A -779.00% -17.28%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smith & Nephew and Vicarious Surgical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Nephew $5.21 billion 2.74 $524.00 million N/A N/A Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$7.27 million N/A N/A

Smith & Nephew has higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical.

Summary

Smith & Nephew beats Vicarious Surgical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT. The Advanced Wound Management segment comprises advanced wound care, advanced wound bioactives and advanced wound devices businesses. The company was founded by Thomas James Smith in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.