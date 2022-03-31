Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Gap Down to $196.75

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $196.75, but opened at $176.30. Concentrix shares last traded at $176.30, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.55 and a 200-day moving average of $182.81.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.14. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.00%.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $882,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,145,800. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 846.7% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Concentrix by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Concentrix during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

