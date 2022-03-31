Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.66 on Thursday. Conformis has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.10 million, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91.

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Conformis had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Conformis will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Conformis by 116.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 116.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 259.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 21,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Conformis in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

