Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $0.66 on Thursday. Conformis has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.10 million, a P/E ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 6.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Conformis by 116.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 116.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conformis during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Conformis by 259.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 21,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Conformis in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 38.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Conformis (Get Rating)
ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Germany, and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.
