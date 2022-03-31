Conning Inc. Acquires 285 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,433,538,000 after buying an additional 1,951,995 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,469,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,910 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,522,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,158,669,000 after purchasing an additional 135,513 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,881,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,116,523,000 after purchasing an additional 562,791 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FIS opened at $101.02 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.37 and a 200-day moving average of $110.20.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 276.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.84.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

