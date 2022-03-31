Conning Inc. Decreases Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 35.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 896.5% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $64.90.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

American International Group Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

