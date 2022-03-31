Conning Inc. Makes New Investment in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kimco Realty by 37.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,554,000 after purchasing an additional 14,314,407 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,851,000 after buying an additional 10,765,132 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 449.9% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,146,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,287,000 after buying an additional 5,846,906 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 71.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,693,000 after buying an additional 5,455,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,352,000 after buying an additional 3,727,071 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 61.39%. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 47.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

