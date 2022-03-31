Conning Inc. Raises Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,148 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,431 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,933,340 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $386,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,224 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $510,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,494 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 647.2% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $210,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth about $134,024,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.81.

Shares of EA stock opened at $127.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.36 and its 200 day moving average is $132.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.88, for a total transaction of $415,028.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $1,285,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,530 shares of company stock worth $6,603,523 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.