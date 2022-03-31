Conning Inc. Reduces Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Conning Inc. trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Sysco by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY stock opened at $82.99 on Thursday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average of $78.80.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.69%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SYY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

