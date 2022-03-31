Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,726 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.35. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $53.96.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

