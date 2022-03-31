Conning Inc. Sells 203 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after buying an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PH opened at $291.65 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $268.51 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.01.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.81.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

