Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CONN stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $500.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.51. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23.

Get Conn's alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CONN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Conn’s by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Conn’s by 119.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Conn’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Conn’s by 389.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 30,546 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.