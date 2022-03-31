Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CONN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Get Conn's alerts:

CONN stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.58. 61,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.97. Conn’s has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23. The company has a market cap of $459.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.51.

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.44 million. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conn’s news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth about $101,262,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,791,000 after buying an additional 710,742 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Conn’s by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 1,153,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 399,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 349,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conn’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.