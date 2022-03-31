ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

NYSE COP opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

