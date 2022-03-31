ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.09.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,063,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,398,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.24.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. First International Bank & Trust acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 530.7% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

