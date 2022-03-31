Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CNSL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Consolidated Communications from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

CNSL stock opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. Consolidated Communications has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $9.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $683.95 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.47% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $318.48 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 36,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,927,000 after buying an additional 268,017 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 2,465,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 298,820 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 240,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

