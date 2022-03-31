ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $211.19 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) will report $211.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $220.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.00 million. ContextLogic reported sales of $772.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $795.30 million to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $955.30 million to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WISH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.82.

NASDAQ WISH opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of -0.25. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $16.62.

In related news, CAO Brett Just sold 41,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $79,315.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 66,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $158,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,890,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,581. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,144,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 251,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 48,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,838,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after buying an additional 828,122 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 295,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 252,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

