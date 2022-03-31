Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $62.84, but opened at $60.75. Continental Resources shares last traded at $61.35, with a volume of 7,019 shares changing hands.

Specifically, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average is $50.62.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

