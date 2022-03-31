Contrasting Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) & Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) and Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.5% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.4% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Mortgage Capital -53.19% 16.15% 1.69% Plymouth Industrial REIT -10.67% -5.05% -1.39%

Dividends

Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.8%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out -73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out -89.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Invesco Mortgage Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Invesco Mortgage Capital and Plymouth Industrial REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Mortgage Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00 Plymouth Industrial REIT 0 1 5 0 2.83

Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a consensus target price of $2.30, indicating a potential upside of 0.88%. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a consensus target price of $29.60, indicating a potential upside of 10.78%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Risk & Volatility

Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and Plymouth Industrial REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Mortgage Capital $169.20 million 4.45 -$90.00 million ($0.49) -4.65 Plymouth Industrial REIT $140.62 million 6.94 -$15.01 million ($0.94) -28.43

Plymouth Industrial REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invesco Mortgage Capital. Plymouth Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invesco Mortgage Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Plymouth Industrial REIT beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital (Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements. The company was founded on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT (Get Rating)

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

