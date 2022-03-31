ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 249.17 ($3.26).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.86) to GBX 290 ($3.80) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

LON CTEC traded up GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 215.60 ($2.82). 5,766,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043,016. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 165.30 ($2.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 265 ($3.47). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 184.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 196.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.16 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Kimberly Lody purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.67) per share, for a total transaction of £20,400 ($26,722.56).

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

