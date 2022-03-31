Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.56.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CTS. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.00.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
Read More
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.