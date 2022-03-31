Converge Technology Solutions Corp. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.56.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CTS. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.00.

CTS stock opened at C$10.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.88. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of C$4.91 and a 52-week high of C$13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

