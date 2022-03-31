Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Gap Up to $24.18

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.18, but opened at $24.91. Corcept Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 22,284 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $98.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 491.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 90,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after buying an additional 105,152 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 225.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

