Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Gap Up to $24.18

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.18, but opened at $24.91. Corcept Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 22,284 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75.
In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 491.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 90,744 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after buying an additional 105,152 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 225.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.
