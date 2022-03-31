Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Purchases $22,220.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMTGet Rating) Director Andrew O. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $22,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CMT traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.72. 15,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,872. The firm has a market cap of $93.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 2.15. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

About Core Molding Technologies (Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.