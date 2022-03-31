Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Director Purchases $22,220.00 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT – Get Rating) Director Andrew O. Smith bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $22,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CMT traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.72. 15,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,872. The firm has a market cap of $93.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 2.15. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 30.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Molding Technologies in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Core Molding Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

