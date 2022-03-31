Cormark Weighs in on Converge Technology Solutions Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Converge Technology Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.46.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities initiated coverage on Converge Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.00.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.
