CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 13,952.10%.

Shares of CRMD stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. CorMedix has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRMD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CorMedix by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 64,063 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in CorMedix by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 35,751 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CorMedix by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 30,509 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CorMedix by 3,047.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 21,970 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in CorMedix in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 30.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRMD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CorMedix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday.

CorMedix Company Profile (Get Rating)

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

