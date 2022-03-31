Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVS opened at $1.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.97. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Leiv Lea bought 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,146.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 65,160 shares of company stock valued at $98,846 over the last 90 days. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1,159,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 11,592 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of oncology therapies. The firm focuses on disabling cancer’s ability to subvert immune attack by inhibiting adenosine in the tumor microenvironment and by blocking its production by tumors.

