CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 910.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $67.16. 66,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,775,388. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day moving average of $76.51. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 90.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

CoStar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

