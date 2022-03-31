Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $553.32.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

COST traded up $6.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $583.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,559,582. The stock has a market cap of $258.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $524.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $512.50. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $348.84 and a twelve month high of $578.25.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,694 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,548 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.5% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

