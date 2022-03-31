Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CTRA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler downgraded Coterra Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.09.

Shares of CTRA opened at $27.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $29.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.22.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $947,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $926,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,385 shares of company stock worth $3,825,792 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. 66.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

