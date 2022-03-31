Coty (NYSE:COTY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

Get Coty alerts:

NYSE:COTY opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.29 and a beta of 2.49. Coty has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Coty had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Coty will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, insider Bretten Gordon Von bought 12,392 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.87 per share, for a total transaction of $97,525.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Beatrice Ballini bought 7,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $55,090.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 37,692 shares of company stock valued at $290,907. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

About Coty (Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.