Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.75.

CR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

NYSE CR traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. Crane has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $114.87. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day moving average of $101.06.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Crane by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Crane by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

