Crane (NYSE:CR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

CR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $110.05 on Thursday. Crane has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.64.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crane will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 31.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crane by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

