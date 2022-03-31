Crane (NYSE:CR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
CR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.75.
Shares of NYSE CR opened at $110.05 on Thursday. Crane has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.64.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 31.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Crane by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,281,000 after purchasing an additional 34,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.
About Crane (Get Rating)
Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.
