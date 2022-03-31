Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Update

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,900 shares, a decrease of 36.3% from the February 28th total of 319,900 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Creative Realities news, Director Donald A. Harris bought 75,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $64,844.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Creative Realities by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 756,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 254,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Creative Realities by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 36,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Creative Realities by 1,481.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 157,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Creative Realities by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Creative Realities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

CREX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.85. 1,658,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 million, a PE ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 3.60. Creative Realities has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Creative Realities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.