Credit Suisse Group Cuts Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Price Target to €120.00

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from €130.00 ($142.86) to €120.00 ($131.87) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HEINY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Heineken from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heineken from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($104.40) to €97.00 ($106.59) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heineken presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of Heineken stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $48.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,670. Heineken has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.00.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

