Credit Suisse Group Cuts Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target to €31.00

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from €32.50 ($35.71) to €31.00 ($34.07) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PHG. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. ING Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. AlphaValue lowered Koninklijke Philips to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NYSE:PHG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.77. The stock had a trading volume of 51,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,566. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9641 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

