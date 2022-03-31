Credit Suisse Group Cuts Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target to €31.00

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from €32.50 ($35.71) to €31.00 ($34.07) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PHG. HSBC upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. ING Group lowered Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. AlphaValue lowered Koninklijke Philips to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($56.59) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.
Shares of NYSE:PHG traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.77. The stock had a trading volume of 51,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,566. Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of $29.14 and a 1 year high of $61.23. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9641 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (Get Rating)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
