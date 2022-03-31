Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 355,900 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 266,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,058,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USOI. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 686.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 615,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 537,242 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter.

USOI opened at $5.68 on Thursday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.1116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

