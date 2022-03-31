Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Shares of CEQP opened at $30.89 on Thursday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.71 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.42. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

