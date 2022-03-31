Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRESY opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.51. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 368.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 996.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 46,957 shares during the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

