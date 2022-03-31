Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Issues Earnings Results

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:CRNX traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,554. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $22.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRNX shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In related news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 7,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $200,847.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $58,681.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,993 shares of company stock worth $657,336. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,077,000 after purchasing an additional 659,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,300,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,944,000 after purchasing an additional 184,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 178,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 174,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

