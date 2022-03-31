Critical Contrast: Visa (NYSE:V) vs. Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD)

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) and Molecular Data (NASDAQ:MKD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.3% of Visa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of Molecular Data shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Visa shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Visa and Molecular Data’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visa $24.11 billion 17.78 $12.31 billion $6.04 37.08 Molecular Data $1.16 billion 0.03 -$50.27 million N/A N/A

Visa has higher revenue and earnings than Molecular Data.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Visa and Molecular Data, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visa 0 4 20 0 2.83 Molecular Data 0 0 0 0 N/A

Visa presently has a consensus target price of $269.30, suggesting a potential upside of 20.25%. Given Visa’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Visa is more favorable than Molecular Data.

Profitability

This table compares Visa and Molecular Data’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visa 51.59% 40.11% 16.73% Molecular Data N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Visa has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Molecular Data has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Visa beats Molecular Data on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc. engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM). The company was founded by Dee Hock in 1958 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Molecular Data Company Profile (Get Rating)

Molecular Data Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry. The company offers its e-commerce solutions through online platform that consists of molbase.com and molbase.cn websites; Moku Data Weixin account; Chemical Community app; and other ancillary platforms. Molecular Data Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

