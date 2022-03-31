Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Trading Up 3.4%

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Rating) shares were up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39). Approximately 40,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 29,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.38).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.75. The stock has a market cap of £22.49 million and a PE ratio of -6.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,186.59.

Get Crossword Cybersecurity alerts:

Crossword Cybersecurity Company Profile (LON:CCS)

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc engages in the development and commercialization of cyber security related software and provision of consulting services in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; and Nixer, a machine-learning based product for protection against application-layer DDoS attacks.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.