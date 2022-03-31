Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Trading Up 3.4%

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Rating) shares were up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39). Approximately 40,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 29,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.38).
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.75. The stock has a market cap of £22.49 million and a PE ratio of -6.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,186.59.
Crossword Cybersecurity Company Profile (LON:CCS)
