CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.030-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.220-$0.240 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded up $5.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $230.39. 120,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,241,252. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $150.02 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -218.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,619 shares of company stock valued at $24,093,947. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 727,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,979,000 after purchasing an additional 129,722 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 338,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 152,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,251,000 after purchasing an additional 57,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $9,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.
About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
